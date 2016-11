2 fotot

Pacquiao and Vargas butt heads during their title fight at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines and WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas of Las Vegas butt heads during their title fight at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus (STEVE MARCUS)