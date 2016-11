What are you doing Sunday evenings? I am preparing for Monday with fun glute workout! 😀😀😀 #probikini #gluteworkout #arigato #letshavefun #fitlife #loveworkout @arigatotallinn @enetomingas @ktomingas

A video posted by Egle Eller-Nabi (@eglenabi_bikinipro) on Nov 6, 2016 at 9:17am PST