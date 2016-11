4 th place -85kg world championships! Close to medal but next time! Best result my career 17th attempt in worlds!😉 26 competitors in lineup and from Europe first place...😉 Gold went to Iran. Many thanks for support all people! I m happy!😃

A photo posted by Ott Kiivikas (@ottkiivikas) on Nov 6, 2016 at 3:56am PST