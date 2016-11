Yesterday started off well but ended badly. 😔I crashed while training in Copper and badly fractured my humerus. I had surgery in Vail last night and everyone took great care of me. I will work my hardest to be back on the slopes as soon as I can, as I always do. Thanks for all of your continued support❤️ #NeverGiveUp

