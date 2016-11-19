Ilusat nädalavahetuse algust kõigile. Laupäev pakub sporti igale maitsele, alates põnevast Inglismaa kõrgliiga vutist Eesti korvpalli meistriliiga mängudeni välja. Püsige meiega!
21:28
West Hamil on vist tõesti needus peal...
A late quick-fire double from Harry Kane extends @SpursOfficial’s unbeaten start to the #PL campaign #TOTWHU pic.twitter.com/RFez2EqG3v— Premier League (@premierleague) November 19, 2016
21:23
Asjad käivad Inglismaal kiiresti. Ühel hetkel oled 2:1 ees, seejärel 2:3 taga...
GOAL Spurs 3-2 West Ham (90+1 mins). Harry Kane scores from the spot after Son was brought down by Nordtveit #TOTWHU— Premier League (@premierleague) November 19, 2016
20:21
Antonio's quick-thinking sees the visitors ahead at the break #TOTWHU pic.twitter.com/Z38NGNkNG7— Premier League (@premierleague) November 19, 2016
20:18
Barcelona oli enne tänast 0:0 viiki Malagaga skoorinud 48 kodumängus järjest. Eelmine sats, kes Barca Camp Nou'l nulli peal hoidis - Malaga!— Ott Järvela (@ottjarvela) November 19, 2016
19:53
Gooool do Borussia @BVB #aubameyang pic.twitter.com/YxzKlJ5VET— Rodrigo Paiva (@RodrigoPaivinha) November 19, 2016
19:43
TLÜ/Kalev ei ole veel siiani suutnud võiduarvet avada. Kätte hakkab jõudma detsember ning koduliigas ja samuti eurosarjas on kõik mängud kaotatud. Nii ka täna Valgale.
19:18
Suuri mänge on täna palju. Nii ka Saksamaal!
Calm before the ⛈. @Aubameyang7 is ready for #DerKlassiker! #BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/HhSZzc7XTJ— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) November 19, 2016
18:57
#LFC are unlucky not to find the breakthrough and have to settle for a share of the spoils.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 19, 2016
[0-0] #SOULIV pic.twitter.com/E6j28LFuG6
18:44
Mis toimub!?
GOAL Palace 1-2 Man City (83 mins). Yaya Toure nets his second goal of the match to restore the visitors' lead #CRYMCI— Premier League (@premierleague) November 19, 2016
18:35
18:14
Jätkuvalt on kõik triikis...
📸 The boss watches on.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 19, 2016
[0-0] #SOULIV pic.twitter.com/L36DuFGdOG
17:51
Seven goals from six games sets the tone for the second half in the #PL matches pic.twitter.com/cDrcIZLirB— Premier League (@premierleague) November 19, 2016
17:21
Kalevlased on avaveerandil Pärnut kõvasti kägistanud. 6:21...
-
17:17
Watfordis täna juhtub!
GOAL Watford 2-1 Leicester (15 mins). Mahrez steps up and smashes the ball in from the spot after Vardy was brought down by Britos #WATLEI— Premier League (@premierleague) November 19, 2016
17:09
Vot selline mees on täna platsil!
1 - Yaya Toure will make his first Premier League start for Manchester City since April (v Stoke City). Restored.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 19, 2016
-
17:07
Inglismaal peetakse täna veel hulgaliselt mänge:
16:55
Nii tuleb Southampton Liverpoolile vastu!
The teams are in!— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 19, 2016
Here's how #SaintsFC line-up for today's clash with #LFC: pic.twitter.com/pexwBVcQwg
16:46
Giroud: "By the end of the game my team-mates were a bit tired, so I tried to bring something different. We are very happy with this point" pic.twitter.com/Uph0yixQNZ— Premier League (@premierleague) November 19, 2016
-
16:45
Man Utd goalscorer, Juan Mata: "We showed passion, commitment and we were really, really close to winning” #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/EuPJSnGbxc— Premier League (@premierleague) November 19, 2016
-
16:28
16:20
GIROOOUD!
10 - Olivier Giroud has scored more Premier League goals as a substitute for Arsenal than any other player (10). Impact.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 19, 2016
-
16:06
Samal ajal sai selgeks, et Ragnar Klavan vaatab kohtumist Southamptoniga vahetusmeestepingilt. Vähemalt alguses.
Team news: #LFC's confirmed starting line-up and substitutes v @SouthamptonFC #SOULIV pic.twitter.com/0isoJT6qb5— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 19, 2016
-
16:05
Manchester United on Mata väravast võtmas väga magusat võitu. Ligi veerand tundi veel minna!
Yes Juan! #MUFC #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/YSpK5AXKba— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 19, 2016
-
15:21
Esimene poolaeg lõppeb 0:0 viigiga, kuigi põnevust jagus viimasesse veerandtundi küllaga. Üks kaheldav olukord oli Arsenali karistusalas, kui Valencia tõmmati maha, kuid kohtunik ei andnud penaltit. Kindlasti kuuleme pärast mängu Jose Mourinho käest midagi vilemeeste suunal...
Penalty ou pas ? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/pKFWTd9sKZ— Manchester United (@MUnitedFrance) November 19, 2016
-
15:06
Pool tundi on mängitud ning Manchesteris on seis jätkuvalt 0:0!
-
14:26
Today's #MUFC team for #MUNARS... pic.twitter.com/oP5YwikSRX— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 19, 2016
-
14:25
Kohe algab põnev jalgpallimäng!
Here it is - your @Arsenal team to play Manchester United#MUFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/sHEgfu4okr— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 19, 2016
-
13:31
12:45
11:42
11:12
Euroopa klubivutis superpäev: Man Utd - Arsenal (14.30), Dortmundi Borussia - Müncheni Bayern (19.30), Atletico - Real (21.45).— Ott Järvela (@ottjarvela) November 19, 2016
-
10:55
10:24
09:56
09:38
09:20
Eesti parim naistennisist Anett Kontaveit vaatab tulevikku optimistlikult, sest aasta teine pool on toonud positiivseid märke.
"Aasta lõpp on olnud positiivne. Olen oma mängus täheldanud arengut ja sellelt on hea edasi minna. Minu mäng on erinevates aspektides läinud paremaks," hindas vahepeal maailma edetabelis saja parema sekka kuulunud, kuid praegu 109. kohal asuv Kontaveit.
-
09:13
Tere hommikust!
pärast belgia õudust on õnn, et teda kuhugi perifeeriasse maha ei müüdud!