Tomorrow is thanksgiving so before my family gets here I want to take the time and give thanks. Even though I'm injured, again🙄, I have so much to be thankful for; incredible friends, an amazing boyfriend, my family and a lot of loyal supporters. With my Uncle's passing it reminds me even more to appreciate what we have in life because you never know what the future holds. I hope everyone has a wonderful turkey day! With love❤️, lindsey

A photo posted by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Nov 23, 2016 at 11:30am PST