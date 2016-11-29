TWITTERIMÖLL | Jalgpallimaailm on mõtetes lennuõnnetusse sattunud Brasiilia klubiga (0)

, 29. november 2016, 11:46
Twitteris leviv kaastundeavaldus Chapecoense jalgpallimeeskonnale. ()

Eesti aja järgi kell 7 hommikul kukkus Kolumbias alla lennuk, mille pardal oli teiste reisijate seas Brasiilia kõrgliigaklubi Chapecoense. Kell 11.26 laekunud teadete kohaselt on 81 pardal olnud inimesest 76 hukkunud ning viis pääsenud. Jalgpallipere on mõtetes brasiillaste ja nende lähedastega.

