Eesti aja järgi kell 7 hommikul kukkus Kolumbias alla lennuk, mille pardal oli teiste reisijate seas Brasiilia kõrgliigaklubi Chapecoense. Kell 11.26 laekunud teadete kohaselt on 81 pardal olnud inimesest 76 hukkunud ning viis pääsenud. Jalgpallipere on mõtetes brasiillaste ja nende lähedastega.

My pray and solidarity for survivors, family and friends of @ChapecoenseReal in this sad time. — Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) November 29, 2016

Our thoughts are with everyone at @ChapecoenseReal and all those affected by the tragedy in Colombia.#ForçaChapecoense pic.twitter.com/I5CCI5MvvN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 29, 2016

My thoughts are with all members of @ChapecoenseReal and all their families! #PrayForChapecoense 🇧🇷🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9CEjyQwqLs — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) November 29, 2016

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone associated with @ChapecoenseReal.#ForçaChapecoense pic.twitter.com/knDd85cYWI — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) November 29, 2016

O #SportingCP está com o @ChapecoenseReal e com as famílias de todos os que seguiam a bordo.



Força, @MarceloBoeck1! Estamos contigo. pic.twitter.com/REl7oxfCMb — Sporting CP (@Sporting_CP) November 29, 2016

🙏🇧🇷 Toutes nos pensées sont tournées vers #Chapecoense. Le monde du foot est en deuil // Nossos pensamentos estão com @ChapecoenseReal. — AS MONACO 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) November 29, 2016

🔶◾️ | Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone associated with @ChapecoenseReal #ForçaChapecoense pic.twitter.com/GYdoptp2DY — Hull City (@HullCity) November 29, 2016

The thoughts of everyone here at Manchester City are with those affected by the tragedy in Colombia. #ForçaChapecoense pic.twitter.com/I1HvHYh3sV — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 29, 2016

The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United are with @ChapecoenseReal & all those affected by the tragedy in Colombia.#ForçaChapecoense pic.twitter.com/EUjAnJQkaB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2016

Our thoughts are with @ChapecoenseReal. Tears have no colors. We are with you 🙏🏼 #ForcaChapecoense pic.twitter.com/lgyKmuqTyl — KAA Gent (@KAAGent) November 29, 2016