This is Amanda, her fiancée Dener Assunção Braz died along with many of his #Chapecoense teammates in the crash. Today was going to be their wedding day. He wanted to take his ring on the trip with him, she wanted to keep it safe here. Now she wears it around her neck ... this just gets worse and worse. #forçachape 💔💔💔

