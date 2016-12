Will be amazing to play against Canada and the team Captain @latehane knowing him since 20 years. We both start our Floorball career in same team in Finland junior league. Now many years later we will play against each other as Captains for our countries. Tomorrow Estonia vs Canada 13:00 in Arena Riga. #wfcriga #floorball #salibandy #saalihoki #unihockey #two #captains #canada #estonia

A photo posted by Romi (@romanpass) on Dec 6, 2016 at 10:55am PST