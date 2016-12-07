VAHI KURIKAELA! Jalgpallifänn viskas politseihobust hamburgeriga (0)

, 7. detsember 2016, 16:59
Glasgow Celticu Meistrite Liiga sai eile 1:1 viigiga Manchester Cityga läbi, kuid mõne poolehoidja teekond on veel jätkumas - üks Celticu fänn viskas politseihobust hamburgeriga ning loomulikult arreteeriti.  

Nagu jaburate juhtumite puhul ikka, ei suutnud rahvas end Twitteris juhtumit kommenteerides vaos hoida ning uuris, äkki oli hobune hoopis taimetoitlane ning kas burgeriga on ikka kõik korras. 

