Reedel avaldas Maailma Antidoping (WADA) McLareni raporti teise osa, milles selgus, et Venemaa manipuleeris üle 1000 sportlase dopinguproovidega. Arusaadavalt ei osanud keegi nii massilist korruptsiooni ette näha ning spordi avalikkus on uuest raportist hämmingus, šokeeritud ja vihaseks aetud.
I can not imagine having to compete in the World Championships in Sochi, Russia. @USBSF athletes we stand with you. #manysportsonevoice— Lauryn Williams (@LaurynCwilliams) December 8, 2016
I feel for any athlete who finished fourth at Rio 2016 with a Russian ahead of them #mclarenreport— Goldie Sayers (@goldiesayers) December 9, 2016
Obviously we're becoming inured to all this but scale of Russian cheating and cover up still pretty jaw dropping.— Owen Gibson (@owen_g) December 9, 2016
A good time to remember that the Paralympics banned Russia, but the Olympics didn't.— Adam Parsons (@AdamParsons1) December 9, 2016
The biggest takeaway from the new McLaren report, for me, is that doping officials can simply log a positive test as negative.— Aaron W. Gordon (@A_W_Gordon) December 9, 2016
If urine testing is as easily beaten as it appears surely alternative testing/screening methods need to be developed by WADA #mclarenreport— JamesRobinson (@EV0LUTI0NTENNIS) December 9, 2016
@eamslider24 @lolojones very true!— Rich Long (@richlonggolf) December 9, 2016
Wow Russia, you are a doping phenomenon #mclarenreport— Änkush Ägarwal (@ankush83) December 9, 2016
Everyone blames Russia, however this isn't a problem of one "bad" country, but a systemic error that could be expected. #doping @wada_ama— Doping reporter (@DopingReport) December 9, 2016
Report claims that more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from a systematic doping cover-up. Always suspected this fella wasn't legit. pic.twitter.com/1o5xlce2Y4— Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 9, 2016
Reports of doping surely means the sporting world must take a stand. It is another reason the World Cup shouldn't be held in Russia in 2018— Tim Farron (@timfarron) December 9, 2016
How on earth can sport be so bloody important for state-sponsored doping? World Cup's in Russia in 18 months. Nothing to worry about.... https://t.co/YQbezKuLUT— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 9, 2016
