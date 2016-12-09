TWITTERIMÖLL | Venemaa dopinguraporti teine osa šokeeris ja vihastas spordimaailma (1)

, 9. detsember 2016, 17:45
Prindi
Venemaa ja olümpiamängude lipp (ISSEI KATO)

Reedel avaldas Maailma Antidoping (WADA) McLareni raporti teise osa, milles selgus, et Venemaa manipuleeris üle 1000 sportlase dopinguproovidega. Arusaadavalt ei osanud keegi nii massilist korruptsiooni ette näha ning spordi avalikkus on uuest raportist hämmingus, šokeeritud ja vihaseks aetud. 

Jaga artiklit

Viimased Loe kõiki ›
Loetumad Loe kõiki ›

1 kommentaar

4
44  /   20:27, 9. dets 2016
pole mingeid fakte.ainult Venemaa demoniseerimine!!
+0 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
Kommenteerimistingimused

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Korvpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Jalgpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Auto-moto

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Kergejõustik

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Vehklemine

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Võrkpall

Päevatoimetaja

Kristin Aasma
Telefon 51993733
kristin.aasma@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis