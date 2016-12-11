Eesti jalgpallikoondise kapten Ragnar Klavan sai üle pika aja mänguaega ka Premier League´is, kui ta sekkus kohtumises West Hami vastu poolajal.
Liverpooli kaotusseisust välja aidanud Klavan näitas kindlat esitust ning seda täheldasid ka mitmed meeskonna poolehoidjad. Vaata, kuidas Klavani esitust sotsiaalmeedias hinnati.
Anyone know anything about Lovren's injury? Klavan looked very very good today, promising. However, bringing back Sakho would be the best!— The Liverpool Goals (@TheLivpoolGoals) December 11, 2016
Klavan deserves a shot in the first team— Pavinder_C (@PavinderC) December 11, 2016
Klavan's been superb. You can see how he covers matip when he's out of position. Would love to see more of matip+klavan— hsnmrcn (@husnamerican) December 11, 2016
Looked so comfortable in defense after Klavan came on in 2nd half. Hopefully Matip & Klavan should get a run of games together. #LFC— Nayan Mohapatra 🌐 (@nayanmoha) December 11, 2016
The few positives from the game were Mané being excellent again, Matip-Klavan partnership looked solid, and Lallana is instrumental.— kofi ɛsikyire ™ (@esikyire) December 11, 2016
Klavan brought composure to the backline today; am I the only one who thinks he should be given a start?— David (@DerKopite) December 11, 2016
i think Klavan is a better pair with Matip than Lovren, + ask the players to shoot on target than strol into the net— Ebri (@uje12) December 11, 2016
Klavan was really good.. He should get more games— Quavo Ratatouille (@thvpelo) December 11, 2016
I thought Klavan had a solid 2nd half against West Ham, gave me more confidence than Lovren, and he is able to pass his way out of def #lfc— Ahmet Gocer (@AhmetGocer2) December 11, 2016
Agreed Klavan deserves to play https://t.co/RjdlQRroyk— Akki (@Akki_SwagMan) December 11, 2016
@chuckdozie What's the word on Lovren? I honestly feel calmer when Klavan is playing over him anyway tbh.— Pep Almighty (@FR_INC) December 11, 2016
@KopJaffer_LFC I would go Matip & Klavan. Then I would put Mignolet in goal for now and stumble into the January window! I think top 4 2017— Skippy (@skippy0108) December 11, 2016
