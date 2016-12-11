TWITTERIMÖLL | Ühest poolajast piisas, et fännid Klavani usku pöörata ja teda järgmiseks mänguks põhikoosseisu nõuda (0)

, 11. detsember 2016, 22:01
Eesti jalgpallikoondise kapten Ragnar Klavan sai üle pika aja mänguaega ka Premier League´is, kui ta sekkus kohtumises West Hami vastu poolajal. 

Liverpooli kaotusseisust välja aidanud Klavan näitas kindlat esitust ning seda täheldasid ka mitmed meeskonna poolehoidjad. Vaata, kuidas Klavani esitust sotsiaalmeedias hinnati.

