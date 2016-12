2 fotot

RNPS - YEAR END REVIEW 2014 - CATCHING AIR RNPS - YEAR END REVIEW 2014 - CATCHING AIR Lotus F1 team driver Pastor Maldonado goes off the track after colliding with Sauber driver Esteban Guitiererrez during the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race Circuit, central England, in this July 6, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Paul Hackett (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT F1 TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) (PAUL HACKETT)