FOTOD | Vaata, kuidas Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi ja teised sporditähed võtsid vastu uue aasta (0)

, 1. jaanuar 2017, 13:14
Cristiano Ronaldo aastavahetus (Instagram)

Eile võeti igal pool maailmas vastu uus aasta ning sama tegid ka maailma suurimad sporditähed. Vaata, kiuidas keegi 2016. aasta ära saatsid! 

Happy birthday mom!!🎂👏❤️

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Terminando el año en la pile . feliz 2017 para todos !!!!

A photo posted by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

Feliz ano novo da Diretoria 👉🏽

A photo posted by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

My baby mother set for LIFE 😍

A photo posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

2016's last rays #Hawaii

A photo posted by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on

