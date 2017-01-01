Eile võeti igal pool maailmas vastu uus aasta ning sama tegid ka maailma suurimad sporditähed. Vaata, kiuidas keegi 2016. aasta ära saatsid!
Terminando el año en la pile . feliz 2017 para todos !!!!
2016 was an Amazing year on all aspects, and I'm thankful for that. I am ready and Committed for 2017 and ready to see what God has planned for Me !!! 🎉🎉🎊🎊🎈🎈🎈 #happynewyear #blessed #whynot
Feliz ano novo da Diretoria 👉🏽
