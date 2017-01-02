TWITTERIMÖLL | Ragnar Klavani eksimus lõi sotsiaalmeedia kihama (1)

Eesti jalgpallikoondise kapten Ragnar Klavan oli täna Liverpooli algkoosseisus, kui võõrsil viigistati Sunderlandiga 2:2. Võõrustajad lõid mõlemad väravad penaltist, millest esimese põhjustas just eestlane. See pani ka sotsiaalmeedia kihama ning paljudele Klavani esitus ei meeldinud karvavõrdki. 

