Done with the time trials here in Marseille🇫🇷! Finished 32nd so i'm in the finals and i'm ready to kill it tomorrow! Let's go!🤘🏻! Watch it live tomorrow on @redbulltv at 8:30 PM GMT + 1. #optibet #billebeino #myfitness #redbullcrashedice

