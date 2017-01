In a way Heidenheimer Pokal 2017 was a good tournament for me. I finished 12-th place out of 310 participants. This video is my highlight of the day where I won my match to top16 against strong Japanese fencer Minobe on priority with just 0,7sec gone from the priority minute. Unfortunately couldn't keep my 9:6 lead in the next round against another Japanese fencer and lost on priority 😪 I do my best to keep on working for bigger results! 🤺 tomorrow team competition, go 🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪

A video posted by @stenpriinits on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:27pm PST