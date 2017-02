Thank you @yourtea I'm so excited to try this cleanse! It's a 14 day liver cleanse! #yourtea Why cleanse your liver? Stressing your system by way of inevitable toxic build up and a tired digestive system places a huge load on the body. You may not know that plaque and gunk build up, even in healthy guts, as a means to protect the body. When we clean out excess stress and load, the body will thrive. 😊✨☕️ follow my snapchat for the follow up: snap: KAYLABAAYLA

