When 🐷meets ⚽️: A fan went to the Real Madrid game with a sign reading "Sergio, si me das tu camiseta te regalo una bandeja de lomo en manteca" (Sergio, if you give me your shirt, I'll give you a tray of pork in lard). Sergio Ramos liked the sound of that trade. #halamadrid #sergioramos

