TWITTERIMÖLL | Sotsiaalmeedia praadis Kamerunile "ei" öelnud Liverpooli tähe korralikult küpseks (0)

, 6. veebruar 2017, 16:37
Joel Matip. (Phil Noble)

Eile õhtul jalgpalli Aafrika Rahvuste Karika võitnud Kameruni koondis mängis turniiril Liverpooli keskkaitsja Joel Matipita, kes ei soovinud kodumaad esindada. Et Kamerun turniiri võitis ja Matip samal ajal Liverpooliga madalseisu "naudib", pole ime, et Twitteris palluri üle nalja viskatakse. Õhtuleht toob teieni parimad palad.

