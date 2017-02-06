Eile õhtul jalgpalli Aafrika Rahvuste Karika võitnud Kameruni koondis mängis turniiril Liverpooli keskkaitsja Joel Matipita, kes ei soovinud kodumaad esindada. Et Kamerun turniiri võitis ja Matip samal ajal Liverpooliga madalseisu "naudib", pole ime, et Twitteris palluri üle nalja viskatakse. Õhtuleht toob teieni parimad palad.

Joel Matip could have won the AFCON with Cameroon.



Instead he stayed at Liverpool & lost to Swansea, Wolves, Hull & Southampton. pic.twitter.com/7UL0lbztnv — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) February 6, 2017

Joel Matip, realising he rejected Cameroon, who have the same amount of trophies as Liverpool have wins in 2017 pic.twitter.com/FHxtMK1ChT — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) February 5, 2017

Joel Matip refused to play for Cameroon and they won Copa Africa. This is what you get by avoiding players from a losing club. — Nikos Pappas (@nikos1977) February 6, 2017

This is Joel Matip:

He's not patriotic

Turns his back on his country

Chooses earphones over gold medal

Don't be like Matip pic.twitter.com/qAwwhKmADQ — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) February 5, 2017

Joel Matip when Egypt🇪🇬 were leading 1-0 VS when Aboubakar scored that late goal for Cameroon🇨🇲

😷🙇😫😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MdyL9hsb1N — SC: EdemReigns 🇬🇭 (@EdemReigns) February 5, 2017

Joel Matip could have won the Africa cup with Cameroon but stayed with liverpool, got knocked out of 2 cups in a week and lost to hull 😂😂 — #mufc (@ManUtdFan2411) February 5, 2017

When Joel Matip remembers he chose Liverpool over playing for Cameroon at #AFCON2017... pic.twitter.com/cDNBZLOEcT — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 5, 2017