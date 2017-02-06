Eile õhtul jalgpalli Aafrika Rahvuste Karika võitnud Kameruni koondis mängis turniiril Liverpooli keskkaitsja Joel Matipita, kes ei soovinud kodumaad esindada. Et Kamerun turniiri võitis ja Matip samal ajal Liverpooliga madalseisu "naudib", pole ime, et Twitteris palluri üle nalja viskatakse. Õhtuleht toob teieni parimad palad.
Joel Matip could have won the AFCON with Cameroon.— Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) February 6, 2017
Instead he stayed at Liverpool & lost to Swansea, Wolves, Hull & Southampton. pic.twitter.com/7UL0lbztnv
Joel Matip, realising he rejected Cameroon, who have the same amount of trophies as Liverpool have wins in 2017 pic.twitter.com/FHxtMK1ChT— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) February 5, 2017
Joel Matip refused to play for Cameroon and they won Copa Africa. This is what you get by avoiding players from a losing club.— Nikos Pappas (@nikos1977) February 6, 2017
This is Joel Matip:— Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) February 5, 2017
He's not patriotic
Turns his back on his country
Chooses earphones over gold medal
Don't be like Matip pic.twitter.com/qAwwhKmADQ
Joel Matip when Egypt🇪🇬 were leading 1-0 VS when Aboubakar scored that late goal for Cameroon🇨🇲— SC: EdemReigns 🇬🇭 (@EdemReigns) February 5, 2017
😷🙇😫😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MdyL9hsb1N
Joel Matip could have won the Africa cup with Cameroon but stayed with liverpool, got knocked out of 2 cups in a week and lost to hull 😂😂— #mufc (@ManUtdFan2411) February 5, 2017
When Joel Matip remembers he chose Liverpool over playing for Cameroon at #AFCON2017... pic.twitter.com/cDNBZLOEcT— Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 5, 2017
When Joel Matip meets the guy that told him to ignore Cameroon now that they have won the Africa Cup of Nations: pic.twitter.com/M9CdgsdTht— Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) February 5, 2017
