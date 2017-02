VIDEO | Vaata Uibode pulmatantsu ja loe armastusest pakatavaid Instagrami-postitusi

Four days ago I married my best friend, my lover, my everything. I'm so excited I get to spend the rest of my days on earth together with you. I know our road isn't going to be perfect, but it's going to be worth it because it ours, and I promise to stick with you until the very end. Once we continue to keep God in the center of our marriage, nothing can go wrong. For God is love. You're perfectly imperfect. You know how to make me smile when I'm feeling down, and you're always there when I need you the most. To my husband, you are my everything. You are my today and all of my tomorrows. I will always love you. ~~~~Mrs. Shaunae Miller-Uibo Designer: Greg Wilkinson (@gregoryvwilkinson) Photographer: Stanley Babb (@stanlophotography) MUA: Dominic Hepburn Dress Designer: Walid Shehab Dress Alterations: Glen Riley & Rudolph Brown Special thank you's to Yasmine Miller & Leslia Brice ❤️

