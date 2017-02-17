17 väravat on Ibrahimovic löönud 14 mängus Saint Etienne’i vastu. Rohkem pole ta oma karjääri jooksul suutnud ühegi teise meeskonna vastu.

Neljapäevase jalgpalli Euroopa liiga õhtu üheks staariks kerkis Manchester Unitedi 35-aastane ründaja Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Just tema kolme värava toel oli United koduväljakul 3:0 üle Saint-Etienne’ist. Vaatame, millised statistilised numbrid eilse mänguõhtu taga tooni annavad.

5 meeskonna särgis on Ibrahimovic suutnud lüüa ühes mängus vähemalt kolm väravat. Need satsid on Manchester United, Pariisi Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Juventus ja Rootsi rahvuskoondis.