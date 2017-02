Estonian Nationals as always were filled with great energy ☺🙌🇪🇪 So grateful and happy with my time 7.33 and a win 🙏 Congratulations to everyone who competed today and big thank you for a great audience ☺🙌 #xenb #tallinnakalev #nike #sparta #nutrend #kallasmanagement

A post shared by Ksenija Balta (@ksenijabalta) on Feb 18, 2017 at 10:05am PST