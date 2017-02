So.. this is what happened at Estonian Big Air Championships. I just kept backseating on that jump the whole day until I f*d up my knee. So, now I'm again just where I started in September: trying to get walking again. No more World Cups for me this season #stupid #KneeIsSoSwollen

A post shared by Karoliine Holter (@kbattery36) on Feb 20, 2017 at 2:40am PST