One woman can not be in two places at one time. I needed to make a big decision. I love biathlon with my full ❤️ but home WCH in xc @lahti2017 is skiers dream too.. 😍 Because I don't have xc races so far this season I totally understand that xc team can't promise me now any distances to ski in Lahti. And to get best preparations for upcoming races I needed to make the decision now, not any later. So... Wishing all and especially @xcteamfin best of luck in #Lahti2017 This girl goes to Korea and try to fight small crystal globes home. Still 3 sprints&pursuits to come this season! Thanks for all medal congrats 😍 #choices

A post shared by Kaisa Mäkäräinen (@kaisamakarainen) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:48pm PST