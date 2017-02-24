TWITTERIMÖLL | Vutilegend ja -fännid mõistsid Leicesteri kuninga Ranieri vallandamise üksmeelselt hukka (0)

, 24. veebruar 2017, 12:22
Prindi
Mullu Premier League'i kuningaks tõusnud Claudio Ranieri pole enam Leicester City peatreener. (Carl Recine)

Mullu suurüllatusena Inglismaa jalgpalli kõrgliiga võitnud Leicester City vallandas eile neid tiitlini viinud peatreeneri Claudio Ranieri. Sotsiaalmeedias mõisteti otsus hukka. Näiteks Inglismaa koondises tervelt 48 väravat löönud Gary Lineker, kes isegi Leicesteri värve kaitsnud, nimetas Ranieri vallandamist andestamatuks.

Jaga artiklit

Viimased Loe kõiki ›
Loetumad Loe kõiki ›

0 kommentaari

Kommenteerimistingimused

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Korvpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Jalgpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Auto-moto

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Kergejõustik

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Tennis

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Vehklemine

Päevatoimetaja

Andra Nõlvak
Telefon 51993733
andra.nolvak@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis