Mullu suurüllatusena Inglismaa jalgpalli kõrgliiga võitnud Leicester City vallandas eile neid tiitlini viinud peatreeneri Claudio Ranieri. Sotsiaalmeedias mõisteti otsus hukka. Näiteks Inglismaa koondises tervelt 48 väravat löönud Gary Lineker, kes isegi Leicesteri värve kaitsnud, nimetas Ranieri vallandamist andestamatuks.

After all that Claudio Ranieri has done for Leicester City, to sack him now is inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2017

#MUFC manager Jose Mourinho has backed Claudio Ranieri following his departure from #LCFC #SSNHQ pic.twitter.com/Mu6wOSBDqr — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) February 24, 2017

Sorry to be a killjoy but anyone who has seen Leicester recently will know they were going down under Claudio Ranieri. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) February 24, 2017

Italian newspapers react to Claudio Ranieri's sacking - "Ungrateful English" https://t.co/MTRezshaec pic.twitter.com/pUWbKOZUW3 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 24, 2017

What Claudio Ranieri did will never EVERRRRR be done again, it just can't happen and you Sack him.. Really hope Leicester get relegated #Sad — Aditya Rathod (@aditya_reds) February 24, 2017

Leicester City board members meet earlier today to discuss Claudio Ranieri's future....#lcfc pic.twitter.com/DO4p87PMs1 — Elland Road Owl (@EllandRoadOwl) February 23, 2017

Ruthless , cynical , classless , ungrateful sacking of Claudio Ranieri. Shame on you , Leicester. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) February 23, 2017

Claudio Ranieri sacked! Unfortunate news I think! Wonder how I'd feel if I was a Leicester player right now🤔. Could I have done more 🤔😪 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 23, 2017