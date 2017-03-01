TWITTERIMÖLL | Ranierile kinga andnud Leicesteri flirt Hodgsoniga on fännid ahastusse ajanud (0)

, 1. märts 2017, 09:38
Roy Hodgson. (Lee Smith)

Jalgpalli Inglismaa meistriliiga tiitlikaitsja Leicester City vallandas möödunud nädalal peatreener Claudio Ranieri. Väidetavalt on klubi pidanud salajasi läbirääkimisi endise Inglismaa koondise juhendaja Roy Hodgsoniga, kuid sotsiaalmeediat jälgides on selge: Leicesteri fännid Hodgsonit ei taha. Mitte mingil juhul!

