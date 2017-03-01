Jalgpalli Inglismaa meistriliiga tiitlikaitsja Leicester City vallandas möödunud nädalal peatreener Claudio Ranieri. Väidetavalt on klubi pidanud salajasi läbirääkimisi endise Inglismaa koondise juhendaja Roy Hodgsoniga, kuid sotsiaalmeediat jälgides on selge: Leicesteri fännid Hodgsonit ei taha. Mitte mingil juhul!
Seriously I'd rather have Gary Megson or Tony Hadley. Yes I'd rather have the Spandau Ballet lead singer than Roy Hodgson #lcfc pic.twitter.com/GuaaVcvqZi— Roastbeef johnny (@roastbeefjohnny) February 28, 2017
Roy Hodgson to Leicester #lcfc— Roastbeef johnny (@roastbeefjohnny) February 28, 2017
From Mancini to Roy Hodgson. I see they are preparing well for he championship.— Pryd Emeh (@bptcrown) March 1, 2017
Leicester chairman: "So what do you want?"— Richard Meehan (@Richard_Meehan) March 1, 2017
Players: "We want to play 442"
Chairman leaves. Comes back with Roy Hodgson: "Da da!"
Players: pic.twitter.com/RAFuaMNon8
#LCFC fans when they hear the Roy Hodgson links... pic.twitter.com/rJMInlN7XL— BetVictor (@BetVictor) February 28, 2017
