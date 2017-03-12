Tihedale spordinädalale tõmmatakse täna joon alla mitmekülgse ja huvitava päevaga. Olulisemate spordiuudistega kursis hoidmiseks jälgi Õhtulehe otseblogi!
-
18:08
Liverpoolis algab mäng šokiga! Burnley pääseb 1:0 juhtima!
A ball from Lowton from deep on the right goes across the box and Barnes finishes. Poor from LFC.— This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 12, 2017
-
18:06
Samal ajal lõpetas Tottenham Milwalli imelise FA Cupi teekonna, kui kahe satsi vahe oli lausa kuus väravat.
FT: Tottenham Hotspur 6-0 Millwall. We're into the semis thanks to goals from Son (3), @chriseriksen8, @vincentjanssen and @Dele_Alli. #COYS pic.twitter.com/14y2wkpY5g— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 12, 2017
-
18:01
Pall Liverpoolis mängus!
YNWA pic.twitter.com/ngFESO2pXT— This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 12, 2017
-
17:40
👻 Go behind the scenes!— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2017
Follow our Snapchat story: https://t.co/9W5779e3q8 pic.twitter.com/qbo2Soqmvh
-
17:37
📋 A reminder of today's #LFC starting XI to face Burnley... pic.twitter.com/ON8gEW0cHl— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2017
-
17:27
Siim-Sander Vene ja Nižni võivad ülisuure tõenäosusega Ühisliiga play-off´ist vaid und näha!
"Нижний Новгород" уступает "Енисею" - 80:93 - https://t.co/FFtgJW9gWv pic.twitter.com/3s2H9h0ZYk— BC Nizhny Novgorod (@BC_NN) March 12, 2017
-
17:05
Ragnari suurim konkurent koha nimel Matipi kõrval, täna koosseisu ei kuulugi.
Lovren not available for selection after getting a kick in training. Klavan keeps his place. #LFC— lfcstuff (@Stufflfc_) March 12, 2017
-
17:00
Klavan põhis!
Confirmed #LFC starting XI to face @BurnleyOfficial: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Origi.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2017
-
16:55
Home. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/m02mGpSxM6— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2017
-
16:43
Kell 17 selgub Liverpooli algkoosseis Burnley vastu, kuid tasub olla lootusrikas, et Klavan jookseb taas platsile! Vähemalt üks fänn on Twitteris selles ülimalt kindel!
Klavan & Matip to be the central pair at the back again today. #LFC #LIVBUR— We Are Liverpool (@WeAre_Liverpool) March 12, 2017
-
15:49
-
15:31
-
14:29
Ja edu on mäekõrgune!
Marit vōidab. Tavaline #holmenkollen pic.twitter.com/I11L1vslqC— Merili (@merililuuk) March 12, 2017
-
13:51
Holmenkollenis peetav MK-etapp on kohale toonud usinalt Poola suusasõpru, kes siia tulnud eelkõige Justyna Kowalczykule kaasa elama. Et uduses ilmas on hoopis Marit Björgen korralikult eest ära saanud, on poolakad otsustanud alles finiši eel omasid ergutada. "Sellest Björgenist on juba kõrini," rääkis Õhtulehega vestelnud Mateusz.
-
13:37
-
12:53
-
12:32
-
11:58
-
11:42
-
11:26
-
11:12
-
10:52
-
10:27
-
09:58
-
09:24
-
09:22
Tere hommikust!