JALGPALL

Korralik möll Stamford Bridge´il käib!

So close! The corner comes in and Diego Costa, with a free header, guides it wide, what a chance! #CHEMUN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 13, 2017



Rashford's chance was the closest United have come, he turned away from Cahill and looked set to score but Courtois did very well. #CHEMUN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 13, 2017