Some real semi-classics and classics are done but some big ones still ahead. Gained already a lot of experience and now really looking forward to next World Tour races. It's time to put my name on Pro cycling map! 👊🏻 📷 by @tdwsport #cyclingphotos #cyclingrace #procycling #flandersclassics #handzameclassic #yallaacademy #estonian

A post shared by Mihkel Räim (@mikuraim) on Mar 20, 2017 at 2:34am PDT