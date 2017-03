Hi guys! I wanted to say hello since time is flying by - three whole months already since the attack - and let you know that I'm working really hard on my recovery. I still can't tell you when I will be back, but I can tell you that tennis is a huge motivation for me and I realised while I've been away how much I like challenges! My perspective on life has changed a lot and I am doing everything to give myself a second chance to be back on the court. I thank you for staying with me through this and I hope to see you all soon, love Petra

