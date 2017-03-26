OTSE | Sport 26.03: Kalev/Cramo jahib Ühisliigas emotsionaalset triumfi (2)

, 26. märts 2017, 11:07
Kalevlased jahivad täna Ühisliiga kuuendat võitu. (Martin Ahven)
Märtsikuu viimane pühapäev tõmmatakse mürinal käima, kui uue hooaja avapauk antakse F1 sarjale Austraalias. Kas sellest on tulemas Lewis Hamiltoni sooloaasta? Mida suudavad Ferrarid? Suudab tiitliheitlusesse sekkuda mõni üllataja? Esimesed jõudude vahekorrad pannakse paika juba täna! Vormel 1, aga palju muud mahub tänasesse ning parim võimalus sellega kursis olemiseks on Õhtulehe otseblogi. Head kaasaelamist!

A
Alar1  /   10:06, 26. märts 2017
Autoril on vist seksuaalne häire. Peab vormelihooaega seksikaks??? Talle on vist aiaauk ka seksikas.
N
no  /   09:32, 26. märts 2017
Esimene siis Vettel, Hamilton ja kolmas Bottas.
