Märtsikuu viimane pühapäev tõmmatakse mürinal käima, kui uue hooaja avapauk antakse F1 sarjale Austraalias. Kas sellest on tulemas Lewis Hamiltoni sooloaasta? Mida suudavad Ferrarid? Suudab tiitliheitlusesse sekkuda mõni üllataja? Esimesed jõudude vahekorrad pannakse paika juba täna! Vormel 1, aga palju muud mahub tänasesse ning parim võimalus sellega kursis olemiseks on Õhtulehe otseblogi. Head kaasaelamist!
-
11:07
Vägev! Kristian Kullamäe tegi Saksamaal oma karjääri parima etteaste, vastastel käis platsil Henri Drell!
Das war gar nichts gegen die Baunach Young Pikes! Mit 79:94 unterliegen wir dem Farmteam von Brose Bamberg. pic.twitter.com/Q2zs31q4Gf— OeTTINGER ROCKETS (@OettiRockets) March 25, 2017
-
10:37
Soojenduseks siia üks vinge korv!
Mardy Collins hits deep buzzer at the end of first quarter 🔥🔥🔥@lokobasket vs @zenitbasket // Марди Коллинс не отстаёт от Райана по баззерам pic.twitter.com/qKMnNITTxy— LOKO ЛокомотивКубань (@lokobasket) March 25, 2017
-
10:30
Sätime ennast veidi vormelikursilt ka kõrvale ja vaatame, mis täna veel toimub. Kalev/Cramo võõrustab Riia VEFi. Kuigi meil enam suurt midagi mängus pole, siis klassikalises duellis oleks vaja lätlastele ikkagi koht kätte näidata. Pall pannakse mängu kell 17!
-
10:27
Are these two set for an epic, season-long battle for the championship? 🤔— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
📸 HAM congratulates VET on his victory in Melbourne 🤝#AusGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/X8uFbXB9RH
Pole sugugi võimatu...
-
10:00
Punktiseis siis nõnda:
The first driver standings of 2017 #AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/8L0AObN06b— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
-
09:50
VET: "It was an unbelievable race. The guys have worked so hard and have hardly slept this week..." #AusGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/WDF66kbfKA— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
HAM: "Big congrats to Ferrari. We struggled with the tyres. Overall a good race... and look at the crowd!" #AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/eQKGJJUIs2— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
BOT: "The team has been so welcoming. We worked so hard to be ready but the red guys were too quick for us today" #AusGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/ZbGL6RkQ8A— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
-
09:45
Pidu käib!
Prancing! #Seb5 #F1 #ForzaFerrari pic.twitter.com/FWHxOxGu7o— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 26, 2017
-
09:38
PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION (LAP 57/57): First blood to @ScuderiaFerrari #AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/i6ZYu7kmcv— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
-
09:33
Korras! Vettel number 1, Hamilton 2!
BREAKING: Sebastian Vettel wins in Melbourne! #AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/RIOWrAH0FO— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
-
09:29
Alonso võistlus samuti lõppenud...
But just minutes later ALO's race is over as he pits and gets out of the car— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
Seventh retirement of the race so far #AusGP #F1isBack 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/odKlFDKoDI
-
09:27
Paistab, et asjad hakkavad selgeks saama. Kui kellelgi midagi ei juhtu, on asi klaar!
-
09:19
📢 TEN LAPS TO GO— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
P1 (VET) to P2 (HAM) = 8.4 seconds
P2 (HAM) to P3 (BOT) = 2.6 seconds
P4 (RAI) to P5 (VER) = 1.4 seconds#AusGP pic.twitter.com/2IWgA1Ti3c
-
09:16
Katkestajaid on juba 5!
LAP 45/57: Lance Stroll's first #F1 race is over as he is pushed back to the garage after a trip through the gravel #AusGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/cNPx6aECnR— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
-
09:04
📢 20 LAPS TO GO— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
VET (P1) almost 8 seconds ahead of HAM (P2)
BOT (P3) closes gap to HAM to under three seconds#AusGP #F1isBack 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/uP7UsbupUr
-
08:57
LAP 32/57:— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
1 VET (1 stop) 📸
2 HAM +6.2 (1 stop)
3 BOT +11.5 (1 stop)
4 RAI +19.9 (1 stop)
5 VER +28.4 (1 stop)#AusGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/xbZSpbx2o2
-
08:53
FASTEST SECTORS: Supersonic stuff from BOT as he tops the charts in all three sectors as we pass the halfway stage 🚀 #AusGP #F1isBack 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/6UPVp6onb0— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
-
08:52
Ricciardo õnnetu päev sai ikkagi otsa. Pääses kõvasti pärast teisi rajale ja nüüd ütles mootor lõplikult üles...
📻 RED BULL: "Sorry mate - the car's done"— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
Tough weekend for RIC is over after he stops at Turn 3#AusGP #F1isBack 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/zWsdgowF2c
-
08:51
Adekvaatne seis, kui parimad on korra boksis käinud.
-
08:46
Tippkiirused:
SPEED TRAP: 💨 A Stroll in the park 😂 #AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/mQIS3w2dpy— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
-
08:44
Tähtsad uudised rajalt! Vettel suutis pärast oma boksipeatust Hamiltoni ette jääda!
LAP 24/57: 😮— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
VET into the pits
Emerges ahead of HAM
HAM still trapped behind VER
VET pulling away from both#AusGP #F1isBack 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/QrLEQWaFm1
-
08:40
-
08:36
Üht-teist on toimuma hakanud. Hamilton tuli liidritest esimesena boksi.
LAP 18/57: Slick first stop of 2017 for Mercedes as HAM gets a fresh set of softs— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
He's emerged in P5 #AusGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/1OyhmTrO76
-
08:13
Parem hilja kui mitte kunagi. Ricciardo on rajal!
LAP 2/57: RIC emerges from the garages to huge cheers from the crowd 🙌— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
Work to do for the Australian but he's on the track #AusGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/azayEVXZ1S
-
08:10
Start antud! Eesotsas muutusteta, küll aga sõitsid kaks meest juba rajalt välja. Tõsi, nii Eriksen kui Magnussen saavad jätkata.
LAP 1/57— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
HAM gets flying start and consolidates P1
ERI and MAG in the gravel but continue#AusGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/CgJcHm8Icz
-
08:06
Pinget kruvitakse veelgi!
📢 ABORTED START— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
Extra formation lap coming up
Tension and excitement levels = off the scale 📈#F1 #AusGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/yvrujU5CEA
-
07:57
Paistab, et Ricciardo jaoks pole veel siiski hüvasti! Töö käib.
All might not be lost after all for RIC 👀— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
Race against time ⏱️ 🤞#AusGP https://t.co/NV98Y29H1C
-
07:51
Pole midagi parata, mootorisport on kord juba selline. Võistlus sellepärast aga katki ei jää ning tuletame meelde, millises järjestuses täna rajale minnakse. Start juba kell 8!
#F1 #australiaGP qualifying pic.twitter.com/20qa6Za79O— Formula 1 Circus (@Formula1circus) March 25, 2017
-
07:48
Enne kui võistlus alatagi on jõudnud, tuleb esimestel meestel juba halvad uudised vastu võtta. Daniel Ricciardo võistlus lõppes enne, kui see alatagi jõudis...
Heartbreak for @danielricciardo— Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2017
His home race is over before it starts as he suffers technical problems on his way to the grid #AusGP 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/l2AuhmaKRX
-
07:46
Tere hommikust!