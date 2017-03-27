Kotsari tüdruksõber: olen su üle nii-nii uhke, ma pole varem pärast mängu nutnud! (0)

27. märts 2017
Maik-Kalev Kotsar saab tüdruksõber Emmy Carltonilt võidusuudluse. (Instagram / Emmy Carlton)

NCAA korvpalliliiga Final Fouri jõudnud Lõuna-Carolina mängija Maik-Kalev Kotsari tüdruksõber Emmy Carlton tegi Instagrami südamliku postituse.

"Maik, ma isegi ei hakka selgitama, kui uhke su üle olen. Sa mängisid eriliselt, tegid elu mängu. Ma pole varem pärast mängu nutnud, aga olen su üle nii-nii uhke, et ei suutnud pisaraid tagasi hoida. Sa tõid mängu pöörde oma visete, liikumise, kaitse, üldise fantastilise mänguga. Armastan sind Maik-n-Ike FANTASTIC FOUR BABY!!" kirjutas Carlton.

