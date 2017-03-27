Maik, I can not even begin to explain how proud I am of you. You played EXCEPTIONAL and had the game of your life. I've never cried before after a game but I am so so so so proud of you I couldn't hold them back. You were a game changer with your shots, drives, defense, and all around fantastic playing. I love you Maik-n-Ike FANTASTIC FOUR BABY!! We did it!! #MarchMadness #FantasticFour #Gamecocks #GoCocks 🏀🐔

A post shared by Emmy Carlton (@emryan23) on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT