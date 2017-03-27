NCAA korvpalliliiga Final Fouri jõudnud Lõuna-Carolina mängija Maik-Kalev Kotsari tüdruksõber Emmy Carlton tegi Instagrami südamliku postituse.
"Maik, ma isegi ei hakka selgitama, kui uhke su üle olen. Sa mängisid eriliselt, tegid elu mängu. Ma pole varem pärast mängu nutnud, aga olen su üle nii-nii uhke, et ei suutnud pisaraid tagasi hoida. Sa tõid mängu pöörde oma visete, liikumise, kaitse, üldise fantastilise mänguga. Armastan sind Maik-n-Ike FANTASTIC FOUR BABY!!" kirjutas Carlton.
Maik, I can not even begin to explain how proud I am of you. You played EXCEPTIONAL and had the game of your life. I've never cried before after a game but I am so so so so proud of you I couldn't hold them back. You were a game changer with your shots, drives, defense, and all around fantastic playing. I love you Maik-n-Ike FANTASTIC FOUR BABY!! We did it!! #MarchMadness #FantasticFour #Gamecocks #GoCocks 🏀🐔
