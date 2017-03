Awesome day on the water, I did what had to be done 😀💪 Had really great races with finishes 9th and 4th so am 12th overall and able to take part of the finals tmw 😎🎉 #hardraces #feelinghappy #finals #rsxwindsurfing #training #mammaletsgo #racingteamsugar #alumetall #scienceinsportestonia #spartaspordiklubi #sportland #roxy

A post shared by Ingrid Puusta (@ipuusta) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:59am PDT