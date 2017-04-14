FOTOD | Eesti fitnessikaunitarid asuvad kodumaa au kaitsma, Maltal jahib esikohta Ott Kiivikas (0)

, 14. aprill 2017, 18:10
LILIAN RANNU Tags: Eesti karikavõistlused. Kulturism. Fitness. Salme Kultuurikeskus. (Alar Truu)

Fitnessi ja kulturismi rindel ootab eestlasi tihe nädalavahetus. Eesti kaunitarid võistlevad Leedus ja Rootsis, Ott Kiivikas asub võitu jahtima Maltal. Lisaks asub Galinta karikal rannafitnessis võistlustulle ka Janno Uus.

Laupäeval toimub Leedus Galinta Cup, kus Eestit esindavad Annaliisa Loorits ja Õnnela Raudsepp bikiinifitnessis ning Janno Uus rannafitnessis. Samuti laupäeval leiab Rootsis aset Tyngre Classic, kus võistlevad Lilian Rannu (bodyfitness) ja Mari Pukk (bikiinifitness).

Pühapäeval toimub Maltal Diamond Cup ja Eestist sõidab võistlustele Ott Kiivikas (kulturism).

 

Bikinifitness#bikiniposingpractice #firstcompetition2017#calintacup

A post shared by Õnnela Raudsepp (@onnela.raudsepp) on

 

#goodmorning #gym @sixdeuce_estonia

A post shared by Mari Pukk (@maripukk) on

