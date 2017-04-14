Fitnessi ja kulturismi rindel ootab eestlasi tihe nädalavahetus. Eesti kaunitarid võistlevad Leedus ja Rootsis, Ott Kiivikas asub võitu jahtima Maltal. Lisaks asub Galinta karikal rannafitnessis võistlustulle ka Janno Uus.
Laupäeval toimub Leedus Galinta Cup, kus Eestit esindavad Annaliisa Loorits ja Õnnela Raudsepp bikiinifitnessis ning Janno Uus rannafitnessis. Samuti laupäeval leiab Rootsis aset Tyngre Classic, kus võistlevad Lilian Rannu (bodyfitness) ja Mari Pukk (bikiinifitness).
Pühapäeval toimub Maltal Diamond Cup ja Eestist sõidab võistlustele Ott Kiivikas (kulturism).
So this is it, this is where I stand right now and will bring to stage in 3 days👙My current shape after having met my coach @ottkiivikas and a decent back workout afterwards. My coach and I both agreed that my shape needs to be a tad bit leaner, so we decided to make a few changes in my trainings instead of lowering the calories this time, so I would be in the best shape possible for the Estonian Cup in 17days🏆#3daysout #bikiniprep #bodybuilding #diet #sixpack #fitness #fitspo #ifbb #galintacup #offtolithuania #openingseason
Stage 4/6 for abs progress . I'm close to my planned total body fat for my first competition in 2017 that's going to take place in Lithuania 🇱🇹 Kaunas " Fitnie Academy by Galinta Cup 2017 " I will continue working on with my physique for upcoming Estonian Cup 2017 competition in the end of April. Picture : @markokurs #strong#sixpack#abs#fitness#healtyfood#healty#motivated#fitnessmotivation#fitnesscompetitor#prep#arigatotallinn#physique#fitnessphysique#aestethics#beastmode#fitnessaddict#muscle#bodybuilding#arigatotallinn#shredded
