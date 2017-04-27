Stuttgarti tenniseturniiril maailma kuuenda reketi Garbine Muguruza alistanud Anett Kontaveiti edu sai üle maailma sotsiaalmeedias tunnustavat vastukaja.
Üks Harry-nimeline Twitterikasutaja ütles otse: "Kontaveit on Stuttgartis veel ainus, kellele pöialt hoian!"
The only person I like left in Stuttgart is Kontaveit......🙃— Harry (@TennisHarryG) April 27, 2017
No. 73, Anett Kontaveit, who beat Genie in Linz, Austria in October beat GS-Champ. Garbiñe Muguruza, No. 6, in Stuttgart! Happened on clay!🤔— Genie♥ #MMOPEN ♥ (@CircuitDuSoleil) April 27, 2017
#Stuttgart 🇩🇪│ R2— Doble Falta (@DobleFaltaOk) April 27, 2017
► Sorpresivamente, Garbiñe Muguruza (6) 🇪🇸 cayó ante Anett Kontaveit (73) 🇪🇪 2-6, 7-6 (1) y 6-1 pic.twitter.com/4h9KCATYXI
Anett Kontaveit shocks Muguruza for first Top 10 win!— WTA (@WTA) April 27, 2017
HIGHLIGHTS--> https://t.co/ueNi9KRoEi pic.twitter.com/7KKqil9Js1
@rafeclarkevika cant wait bro ::))) did u see kontaveit? she is showing real promise.mug and radwanska looked like train wrecks this week. mug especially.— vatan seven 0 007 (@vatanseven0007) April 27, 2017
Anett Kontaveit on Eesti kõige lootustandvam sportlane 21. sajandil.— Detektiiv (@chancethebettor) April 26, 2017
Neiu on aeglaselt sõudnud ja tundub, et hakkab vaikselt jõudma 👏👏
Prettiest players on tour?— Sergraya (@JankovicSlam) April 26, 2017
Maria Sharapova, Alize Lim, Maria-Patricia Tig, Venus Williams, Anett Kontaveit, Simona Halep
@PovaVolley Kontaveit played PEAK— Axel (@axel_gerlach) April 26, 2017
Anett Kontaveit is playing amazing tennis this year! Win against @rolandgarros champ @GarbiMuguruza today! Please keep this form going! :)— Franciscus (@muddysquirrel) April 26, 2017
Great win for Kontaveit, first WTA final a couple of weeks ago, then beating a Top 10 player and a slam champion. Outstanding year so far.— Fernando (@quaG27) April 26, 2017
Kontaveit is becoming an incredible player! She's one to watch at the slams👀— WTA tennis (@_WTAtennis) April 26, 2017
Anett Kontaveit making Estonians proud. Unbelievable victory! This is only the beginning ❤️— Carmen (@fbphoenix) April 26, 2017
Great to see Kontaveit maximising her potential but startling how badly Muguruza faded when the going got tough. #porschetennis #stuttgart— Stephen Jones (@stephenjtennis) April 26, 2017
Despide the third set, Garbi didn't play bad at all. Kontaveit played such an incredible match.— Santi Mendez (@vamosgarbi) April 26, 2017
First into @PorscheTennis QFs, qualifier Kontaveit knocks out 5th seed Muguruza 26 76 61. 26-5 in 2017 all levels— WTA Scores (@Scores_WTA) April 26, 2017
1st top 10 win
6th WTA QF pic.twitter.com/fWTCDDktkO
