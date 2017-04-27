Stuttgarti tenniseturniiril maailma kuuenda reketi Garbine Muguruza alistanud Anett Kontaveiti edu sai üle maailma sotsiaalmeedias tunnustavat vastukaja.

Üks Harry-nimeline Twitterikasutaja ütles otse: "Kontaveit on Stuttgartis veel ainus, kellele pöialt hoian!"

The only person I like left in Stuttgart is Kontaveit......🙃 — Harry (@TennisHarryG) April 27, 2017

No. 73, Anett Kontaveit, who beat Genie in Linz, Austria in October beat GS-Champ. Garbiñe Muguruza, No. 6, in Stuttgart! Happened on clay!🤔 — Genie♥ #MMOPEN ♥ (@CircuitDuSoleil) April 27, 2017

#Stuttgart 🇩🇪│ R2



► Sorpresivamente, Garbiñe Muguruza (6) 🇪🇸 cayó ante Anett Kontaveit (73) 🇪🇪 2-6, 7-6 (1) y 6-1 pic.twitter.com/4h9KCATYXI — Doble Falta (@DobleFaltaOk) April 27, 2017

#Stuttgart 🇩🇪│ R2



Anett Kontaveit shocks Muguruza for first Top 10 win!



HIGHLIGHTS--> https://t.co/ueNi9KRoEi pic.twitter.com/7KKqil9Js1 — WTA (@WTA) April 27, 2017

@rafeclarkevika cant wait bro ::))) did u see kontaveit? she is showing real promise.mug and radwanska looked like train wrecks this week. mug especially. — vatan seven 0 007 (@vatanseven0007) April 27, 2017

Anett Kontaveit on Eesti kõige lootustandvam sportlane 21. sajandil.

Neiu on aeglaselt sõudnud ja tundub, et hakkab vaikselt jõudma 👏👏 — Detektiiv (@chancethebettor) April 26, 2017

Prettiest players on tour?



Maria Sharapova, Alize Lim, Maria-Patricia Tig, Venus Williams, Anett Kontaveit, Simona Halep — Sergraya (@JankovicSlam) April 26, 2017

Anett Kontaveit is playing amazing tennis this year! Win against @rolandgarros champ @GarbiMuguruza today! Please keep this form going! :) — Franciscus (@muddysquirrel) April 26, 2017

Great win for Kontaveit, first WTA final a couple of weeks ago, then beating a Top 10 player and a slam champion. Outstanding year so far. — Fernando (@quaG27) April 26, 2017

Kontaveit is becoming an incredible player! She's one to watch at the slams👀 — WTA tennis (@_WTAtennis) April 26, 2017

Anett Kontaveit making Estonians proud. Unbelievable victory! This is only the beginning ❤️ — Carmen (@fbphoenix) April 26, 2017

Great to see Kontaveit maximising her potential but startling how badly Muguruza faded when the going got tough. #porschetennis #stuttgart — Stephen Jones (@stephenjtennis) April 26, 2017

Despide the third set, Garbi didn't play bad at all. Kontaveit played such an incredible match. — Santi Mendez (@vamosgarbi) April 26, 2017