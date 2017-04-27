TWITTERIMÖLL | "Kontaveit on Stuttgartis veel ainus, kellele pöialt hoian!" (0)

, 27. aprill 2017, 13:24
Anett Kontaveit tänab publikut. (AP / Scanpix)

Stuttgarti tenniseturniiril maailma kuuenda reketi Garbine Muguruza alistanud Anett Kontaveiti edu sai üle maailma sotsiaalmeedias tunnustavat vastukaja.

Üks Harry-nimeline Twitterikasutaja ütles otse: "Kontaveit on Stuttgartis veel ainus, kellele pöialt hoian!"

