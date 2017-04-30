Eesti aja järgi täna öösel Vladimir Klitško alistamisega raskekaalu poksi kuningaks tõusnud briti Anthony Joshua võit ukrainlase üle tekitas sotsiaalmeedias palju reaktsioone. Õhtuleht toob parimad säutsud teieni.

One of the most exciting fights I've ever seen. Congrats @anthonyfjoshua on the win & @Klitschko on amazing battle. Hope there's a rematch. pic.twitter.com/wyIj8CAJq8 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 29, 2017

Wellldone @anthonyfjoshua good fight, you had life & death with @klitschko & I played with the guy, let's dance 💃 pic.twitter.com/alLRHPb513 — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 29, 2017

British media: British boxer Anthony Joshua....



Nigerians: pic.twitter.com/f0GKPEtxXH — Ameji Ikoojo N (@anthoniosix) April 30, 2017

Klitschko says he will take his time before deciding whether to retire or execute the re-match clause in his contract #JoshuaVsKlitschko — Neil Barker (@Mockneyrebel) April 30, 2017

Anthony Joshua has more wins & trophies (Belts) at Wembley in 2017 than Spurs 😬 pic.twitter.com/izufot7t72 — walson (@UEkpete) April 30, 2017