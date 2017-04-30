Eesti aja järgi täna öösel Vladimir Klitško alistamisega raskekaalu poksi kuningaks tõusnud briti Anthony Joshua võit ukrainlase üle tekitas sotsiaalmeedias palju reaktsioone. Õhtuleht toob parimad säutsud teieni.
One of the most exciting fights I've ever seen. Congrats @anthonyfjoshua on the win & @Klitschko on amazing battle. Hope there's a rematch. pic.twitter.com/wyIj8CAJq8— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 29, 2017
Wellldone @anthonyfjoshua good fight, you had life & death with @klitschko & I played with the guy, let's dance 💃 pic.twitter.com/alLRHPb513— TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 29, 2017
British media: British boxer Anthony Joshua....— Ameji Ikoojo N (@anthoniosix) April 30, 2017
Nigerians: pic.twitter.com/f0GKPEtxXH
But we must give credit to @Klitschko too,he gave his all & never gave up! #JoshuaKlitchsko #JoshuaVsKlitschko pic.twitter.com/HsuqxAjvDp— A Patriot (@Apassionateguy) April 30, 2017
Klitschko says he will take his time before deciding whether to retire or execute the re-match clause in his contract #JoshuaVsKlitschko— Neil Barker (@Mockneyrebel) April 30, 2017
Anthony Joshua has more wins & trophies (Belts) at Wembley in 2017 than Spurs 😬 pic.twitter.com/izufot7t72— walson (@UEkpete) April 30, 2017
What a photo. #JoshuaKlitchsko #anthonyjoshua pic.twitter.com/ll6NnCroZf— Jamie Allen (@jxyallen_) April 30, 2017
There's only one man that can stop Anthony Joshua now... pic.twitter.com/uqt2yvCIQJ— Rayhan (@Rayhan_93) April 29, 2017
