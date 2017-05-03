Eile Meistrite liiga poolfinaali avakohtumises Madridi Atletico vastu kübaratriki löönud Cristiano Ronaldo tõestas taas, et on legendaarne pallivõlur. Ka sotsiaalmeedia oli Madridi Reali ässale mõeldud kiiduavaldusi täis!
Cristiano Ronaldo the first player in history to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the Champions League KO stages.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 2, 2017
⚽⚽⚽ Bayern
⚽⚽⚽ Atletico pic.twitter.com/QkLeQFBQ30
So earth is 4.5 billion years old and we are lucky enough to be alive to watch Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo play football. 😎⚽️🙌 pic.twitter.com/hFaRyE41Zx— Strictly Futbol (@_StrictlyFutbol) May 3, 2017
When people complain that all Cristiano Ronaldo does is score goals, I don't understand.— VoN (@VoNwosu) May 3, 2017
What do you want him to do?
Fry yam?
Goals scored in @ChampionsLeague history:— 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) May 2, 2017
⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo: 101
⚽️ Atletico Madrid: 100 pic.twitter.com/b2YdMZh3rj
@Cristiano CR7 THE BEST— Joseph Morris (@JosephM74931011) May 3, 2017
amazing game by @Cristiano 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— shäh (@shahrulrzl) May 3, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player of all time— Jonathan (@Camara_04) May 3, 2017
@Cristiano is the only player on earth that scores for fun💪💪— ken.nonsky (@nonsky100) May 3, 2017
0 kommentaari