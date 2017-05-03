Madridi Reali äss Cristiano Ronaldo tegi eile Meistrite liiga ajalugu.

TWITTERIMÖLL | "Cristiano Ronaldo on läbi aegade parim jalgpallur!" (0)

, 3. mai 2017, 09:28
Cristiano Ronaldo. (Paul Hanna)

Eile Meistrite liiga poolfinaali avakohtumises Madridi Atletico vastu kübaratriki löönud Cristiano Ronaldo tõestas taas, et on legendaarne pallivõlur. Ka sotsiaalmeedia oli Madridi Reali ässale mõeldud kiiduavaldusi täis!

