7 th place this time in men bb - 90 kg class. 25 competitors and level was as world championships😉 Guys who has been top 3 in world placed here 6th... so it was the hardest lineup in this class what my eyes has seen 18 european contest. So did what I can but last time was 2007 when I didnt get in final europeans. I got injury after Malta and in picture you will see how my leg look 17 days ago....so did what I can this situation #europeans #injury #leg

