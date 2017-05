Hard work pays off and now your time at FSU has come to an end baby. Im proud of you and just wanna say CONGRATULATIONS!!! They will forever refer to you as the best ever here! I love you #FSU17 #BestEver #Graduate #GoCatchYourDream #Smile #Happiness

A post shared by Robert Griffin III (@rgiii) on May 6, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT