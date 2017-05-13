TWITTERIMÖLL | Londoni Chelsea on taas Inglismaa meister (0)

, 13. mai 2017, 00:17
Prindi
Chelsea mängijad loobivad John Terry't õhku (Reuters / Scanpix)

Reedel õhtul sai selgeks, et Londoni Chelsea'ile kuulub taas Premier League'i tiitel. Sotsiaalmeedia läks selle peale kihama ning Õhtuleht toob teieni Twitteri parimad palad! 

Jaga artiklit

Viimased Loe kõiki ›
Loetumad Loe kõiki ›

0 kommentaari

Kommenteerimistingimused

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Korvpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Jalgpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Auto-moto

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Kergejõustik

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Tennis

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Vehklemine

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Võrkpall

Päevatoimetaja

Telefon 51993733
online@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis