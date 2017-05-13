Reedel õhtul sai selgeks, et Londoni Chelsea'ile kuulub taas Premier League'i tiitel. Sotsiaalmeedia läks selle peale kihama ning Õhtuleht toob teieni Twitteri parimad palad!
It is Conte's time to shine at #Chelsea! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/CIsc3U8g5S— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) May 12, 2017
How Chelsea’s title triumph unfolded https://t.co/xR8d1XGa0M pic.twitter.com/KjJFbXuA3V— Radio Citizen (@RadioCitizenFM) May 12, 2017
Conte, my only Conte..— PL CHAMPI6NS🏆 16/17 (@aamirrkhann10) May 12, 2017
He makes us happy
When skies are grey
On the touchline
With his air punch
He'll fight for us today. #Chelsea 💪🏽👊🏽💙🔵 pic.twitter.com/C09btdkjdd
1 Manager 1 Season Under that manager, wins the Premier League with Chelsea!— Ryan Yelumalai (@FutbolRy) May 12, 2017
Wenger needs to take some serious notes!#wbache pic.twitter.com/DQ0rzmCMYP
Many congrats to Chelsea on winning the Premier League this year⚽️ #PremierLeague #WBACHE #Chelsea #EPL 🔥👑pic.twitter.com/DGHImu1IFN— heck (@Dije08) May 12, 2017
John Terry has now won 5 Premier League titles as captain. No player has done this more in Premier League history. #CFC #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/hB4Ihx97aj— Chad (@ChelseaChadder) May 12, 2017
The Chelsea squad throw Antonio Conte in the air!!!! Amazing celebrations!!! #CFC pic.twitter.com/j38XAb8ZWO— ConteTweets (@ConteTweets) May 12, 2017
@mbatshuayi Saving the day!! #Batman 🦇 #Chelsea #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/iUsgD3h7Js— Boys In Blue (@BoysInBluePods) May 12, 2017
Champion Chelsea!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nAwUz6YEPe— Ko Ko Naing (@KoKoNai81250579) May 12, 2017
Glory is ours.. #Chelsea FC #Champions pic.twitter.com/y0wjvMQr7X— Baro (@princebaro007) May 12, 2017
While Chelsea wins the league, Arsene Wenger is probably somewhere drinking pap.— John Amadasun (@john_amadasun) May 12, 2017
