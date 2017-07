Sometimes the right decisions are the hardest 💡 an old bursitis problem in the heel came back right at the start of this season. I really wanted to give myself one more chance this weekend to qualify to London, as I've proven to be in good shape. But at this stage I probably couldn't finish a full heptathlon so considering World University Games at the end of the season me and mama/coach decided better safe than sorry....now trying to get treatment and hopefully something good will still come out of this season 🤞 #athleteproblems #athletelife #athletics #heptathlon #kergejõustik #mitmevõistlus #worlduniversitychampionships #bounceback

