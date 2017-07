Dats a wrap! @XGames Minneapolis was siq 👹13 feels gud as frick! ;)) congrats to all the ladies in the show last night <3 and mah gurl @poppystarr for crashing the podium and @jordynbarratt // 📷 @garthmilan

A post shared by bRiGhtOn ZuMEeR™ (@brightonzeuner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT