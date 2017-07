Who loves Fridays ☺️ I do 🤗 Specially in the summer... because all you need for a dinner out is some mascara, touch of bronzer and some fun color nail polish and you are ready to go 😍☀️🤗 For you girls who are looking for a good mascara I promise you won't be disappointed if you try 5-in-1 Wonder Lash Mascara The One by Oriflame 👌 It has this magic brush what allows you to have clean but full finish - absolutely magic like the name says 😀😍👌 Happy Friday everyone 😘 . #xenb #xenbbeautytips #oriflame #oriflameeesti #kallasmanagement #positivevibes #fridayvibes

A post shared by Ksenija Balta (@ksenijabalta) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:56am PDT