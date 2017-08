| L O N D O N | World Championships starts Tomorrow and we are ready 🙌 • Day 1 (Friday 4.08) Men's Long Jump Qualification - Tyrone • Day 2 (Saturday 5.08) Heptathlon First day - Laura Men's Long Jump Final • Day 3 (Sunday 6.08) Heptathlon Second Day - Laura Women's Javelin Throw Qualification - Madara • Day 4 (Monday 7.08) day off for the team • Day 5 (Tuesday 8.08) Women's Javelin Throw Final • Day 6 (Wednesday 9.08) Women's Long Jump Qualification - Ksenija and Laura • Day 7 (Thursday 10.08) Women's High Jump Qualification - Airine • Day 8 (Friday 11.08) Women's Long Jump Final • Day 9 (Saturday 12.08) Women's High Jump Final • Day 10 (Sunday 13.08) Last day - let's have fun 🤗 . 💯 Good Luck Tyrone, Laura, Madara, Ksenija and Airine!!! We are with you 🙌🙌🙌 • #kallasmanagement #London2017 #DreamTeam

