It's been 6 wonderful months with this guy and you've been nothing less than amazing 🤗💋 Now we're both at the World Championships in London about to get things going! #TeamUibo Let's get it!! 🇧🇸🇪🇪

A post shared by Shaunae Miller-Uibo (@hey_itsshaunae) on Aug 4, 2017 at 9:18am PDT