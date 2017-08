Not all days are created equal. Wanting something too much can make you fail. You spend the whole winter just for this one good throw in London but if the mind is not ready, game is over! Go home... or grab a coffee in Starbucks and forget the sh*t that just happend. #starbuckscoffee #london #nike #worldchampionships2017

