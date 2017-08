2 fotot

US athlete Kerron Clement (C) competes in the heats of the men's 400m hurdles athletics event ahead of Estonia's Jaak-Heinrich Jagor (L) and Brazil's Hederson Estefani (R) at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on August 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS (ADRIAN DENNIS)