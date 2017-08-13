VIDEO ja FOTOD | Unustage Bolt ja Farah, Londoni MMi suurim staar on maskott Siil Hero (0)

, 13. august 2017, 16:27
Suurvõistluse maskott Siil Hero naudib oma tegemisi täiel rinnal. (ANDREJ ISAKOVIC)

Kuigi Londoni MMiga lõpetavad oma staadionikarjääri sellised kergejõustikumaailma superstaarid nagu Usain Bolt ja Mo Farah, ei ole nemad igal õhtul olümpiastaadioni tähelepanu keskpunktis. Tõeline publikumagnet on kohalik maskott - Siil Hero. 

Tänavuse tiitlivõistluse maskoti idee autor on 9aastase Elinori. Kokku esitati avalikul konkursil üle 4000 versiooni. 

