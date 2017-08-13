Kuigi Londoni MMiga lõpetavad oma staadionikarjääri sellised kergejõustikumaailma superstaarid nagu Usain Bolt ja Mo Farah, ei ole nemad igal õhtul olümpiastaadioni tähelepanu keskpunktis. Tõeline publikumagnet on kohalik maskott - Siil Hero.
Tänavuse tiitlivõistluse maskoti idee autor on 9aastase Elinori. Kokku esitati avalikul konkursil üle 4000 versiooni.
The hedgehog on everybody's lips. Bringing you Hero's best bits: part 2 #BeTheNext #HEROthehedgehog pic.twitter.com/nQdmMyrOTS— IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 10, 2017
#HEROthehedgehog #IAAFWorlds had a fab visit today to see athletics and saw Hero on a beach pic.twitter.com/Y8Zkz61aR0— Emma Jeffery (@Emmjef) August 12, 2017
🔈SOUND ON🔈— IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 11, 2017
Wait for it... #HEROthehedgehog #BeTheNext pic.twitter.com/7BFVUuPUVC
#ThursdayThoughts brought to you by #HEROthehedgehog pic.twitter.com/QdzMGpGDBi— IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 10, 2017
whoever's inside the Hero the Hedgehog mascot suit is a legend #herothehedgehog #IAAFworlds pic.twitter.com/wL0v8gcd5Y— Danny Nicholson (@dannynic) August 9, 2017
Never mind some beautiful human just tweeted it! My new life motto! #herothehedgehog pic.twitter.com/ghpMoHLvOX— Aidan Campbell-Doher (@AidanSimmie) August 11, 2017
This is Hero's world. We're all just living in it. #BeTheNext #HEROtheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/j1RDO9YTga— IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 9, 2017
A collection of our favourite moments from the rising star of #London2017... Hero the Hedgehog! https://t.co/NR6fDd4iuj pic.twitter.com/8XoEyrE6kB— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 10, 2017
#HEROthehedgehog #IAAFWorlds had a fab visit today to see athletics and saw Hero on a beach pic.twitter.com/Y8Zkz61aR0— Emma Jeffery (@Emmjef) August 12, 2017
When together with #HEROthehedgehog you realize it's the last day of #IAAFWorlds! Watch more of🦔: https://t.co/TIbauFvdj5 @HEROtheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/mLOu38jq1y— Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) August 13, 2017
💋📹 feat. the one, the only #HEROthehedgehog 😘 pic.twitter.com/u6Fg5cKvaW— IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 12, 2017
#HEROtheHedgehog up for the high jump over this? pic.twitter.com/RIZ0EDYxZ8— Sharon Neilson (@neilson_sharon) August 11, 2017
Shot of the Day, no doubt #herothehedgehog #IAAFWorlds pic.twitter.com/YLnwihPhgi— ACE Sport (@ACE_Sport_) August 12, 2017
0 kommentaari