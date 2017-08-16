Vince Brasco, kes on varem meedias tuntuks saanud kui maailma lühim tuletõrjuja, on endale saanud uue tiitli - maailma lühim kulturist! Mees on hüüdnimeks saanud "Mini Hulk".
124 cm pikkune Brasco põeb kääbuskasvu kõige tavalisemat vormi, kus torso on sama suur kui tavalistel inimestel, aga käed ja jalad oluliselt lühemad. Ränk trenn on viinud selleni, et 39 kg kaaluv mees suudab rinnalt suruda lausa 120 kilogrammi!
"Hakkasin seetõttu kulturismiga tegelema, et paljudel minusugustel tekib varem või hiljem probleeme ülekaaluga. Mina aga ei tahtnud paksuks minna. Oluline on ka näidata, et unistuste poole saab püüelda ka siis, kui keha on tavapärasest erinev," rääkis 15 operatsiooni läbi teinud Brasco hiljuti The Independenti vahendusel.
It's not the size of a person, it's the size of their fight. We all have different battles in life and all have different demons that we face. We fight to unleash the inner beast. I'm coming for everything they said I couldn't have. I will keep my circle small and those people close to my heart. Just watch my inner beast explode. Our bodies achieve what the mind believes. Stay hungry! UNLEASH THAT BEAST You all know who you are. It's mini hulk's bed time. Busy day tomorrow. Good night. God bless. #minihulk #mybrand #entrepreneur #overcome #shredded #secret #clothing #clothingline #grow #nooffseason #5percentnutrition #olympia #fitexpo #beautyandtheminibeast #abs #believe #guestspeaker #goals #inspire #iamblessed #pgh #planning #playhard #powerful #custom #motivation PIC EDIT CREDIT TO @big_ob3
"When you enter a room, do it in silence. Never seek out attention. Do the work and you will eventually become noticed. Be humble." @officialminihulk I had a long talk today with my boss in the industry. When you have a dream go after it and never let anything or anyone in your path stop you from achieving it. My clothing line will drop in the next couple weeks, I will make my mark and stop at nothing, I will continue to grind and follow gods plan, and I will continue to have amazing people in my life that will push me to be at my best. Only way to go is up. Believe. Life isn't going to always be easy. It sometimes will take you to your knees then you will realize, I am going to do this. Listen to yourself before you listen to anyone else. Make your dreams a reality. If I fail, whether it is a goal, a relationship, or a job, I will never let that define me but always work harder the next time and achieve it. Fight for what you love and for what you believe in. Do you and it will all come together. @1dayumay @guycisternino #minihulk #mybrand #entrepreneur #clothingline #nolimits #motivation #overcome #offseason #nooffseason #beast #beastmode #inspire #iamblessed #improvement #inspiration #playhard #powerful #5percentnutrition #loyalty #loyal #blessed #iamblessed #custom #vegas #abs #adversity #dwarfism
"Enter a room in silence, remain humble, and you will become noticed." @officialminihulk Do whatever it takes to become the person others said you couldn't be. This week will consist of hard workouts, planning for speeches, keeping the diet tight for an appearance I will be making this coming weekend, and making everyday better than the previous one. Everyday is a gift, never a guarantee. Believe. @5percentnutrition @1dayumay @gymmotivation @throne @dollar @macolley @official_otomix @6packbags @liquidsunrayz @elite1fitgear @officialgasp @enwfitness @jaycutler @guycisternino @etthehiphoppreacher @bikinibomb #minihulk #mybrand #beastmode #beast #nooffseason #custom #realtalk #athlete #adversity #adventure #reality #inspire #iamblessed #inspiration #improvement #overcome #offseason #nolimits #nooffseason #work #dowork #dwarfism #travel #thebest #taken #powerful #planning #pittsburgh #5percentnutrition #welcometomyworld
